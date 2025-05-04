UBS Group Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $196.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SFM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.77.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $173.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $388,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,367. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $301,892.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,863.95. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,736 shares of company stock worth $14,253,272. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

