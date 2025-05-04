Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $2.47 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.09.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

