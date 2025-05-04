Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 34,262 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.07% of Scholar Rock worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 7,809 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $287,605.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,454.20. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 18,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $676,640.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,628.53. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,231 shares of company stock worth $9,220,236. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.5 %

SRRK stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.