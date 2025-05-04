Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 35.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $708.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,098.20. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,750 shares of company stock worth $84,795. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

