TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,711 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.