Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 252,402 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 743,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 30,457 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

