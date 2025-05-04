Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Toast worth $101,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Toast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Toast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,604.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. This trade represents a 29.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,770 shares of company stock worth $11,803,911. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

