Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 728,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTSH opened at $5.66 on Friday. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

