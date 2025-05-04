The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $117.90.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.