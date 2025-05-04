Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Trading Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.43. 6,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 9,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Technip Energies Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

