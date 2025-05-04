Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,847,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 174,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 77,393 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

