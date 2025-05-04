Stifel Financial Corp Sells 37 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,794.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,814.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,871.64. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,666.22 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.34.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

