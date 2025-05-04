Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 12,386 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,002,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,797,000 after buying an additional 460,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after buying an additional 1,599,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.