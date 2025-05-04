Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expands By 22.1%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

AFCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

In related news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 32,007 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $208,685.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,909,876 shares in the company, valued at $25,492,391.52. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Neville bought 30,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $197,875.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,791.72. This represents a 23.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 146,606 shares of company stock worth $930,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 519,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 85,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

