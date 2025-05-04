Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 226,668 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,668 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 807,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,065,000 after acquiring an additional 632,941 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

NYSE DELL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.