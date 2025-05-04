Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 244,548 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,276,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,423,000 after acquiring an additional 227,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,011,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after buying an additional 265,428 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 71,709 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BNL. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.