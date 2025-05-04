Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $43.87 million for the quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a PE ratio of 138.30 and a beta of 1.32. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $29.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,220. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 in the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

