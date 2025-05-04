Quarry LP Acquires 759 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

