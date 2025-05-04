Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.67% of Procore Technologies worth $74,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.24.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $436,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,473,454.28. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $88,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,704 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,374.08. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,962 shares of company stock worth $5,041,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.