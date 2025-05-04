Premier (PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $242.07 million for the quarter.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.58 and a beta of 0.54. Premier has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Insider Activity at Premier

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

