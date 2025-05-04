Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Bain Capital Public Equity LP

Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,899 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for about 5.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity LP owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after purchasing an additional 371,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $141,003,000 after buying an additional 125,532 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.8 %

PFGC opened at $82.66 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group



Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

