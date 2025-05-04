Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,181,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,057,000 after purchasing an additional 301,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,426,000 after buying an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,316,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after buying an additional 158,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWP stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.29 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

