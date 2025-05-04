PDT Partners LLC Takes $61,000 Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TIXT shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $708.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

