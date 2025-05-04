PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

