PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,510 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 130,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 358.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

