Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,790.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,675. This trade represents a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $71,164.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,262.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $141,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

