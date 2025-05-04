Northern Trust Corp Purchases 521,388 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,388 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in News were worth $108,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in News by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

News Stock Up 1.9 %

NWSA stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.