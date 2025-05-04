Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 223,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of LKQ worth $98,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $81,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,233.20. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,450. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

