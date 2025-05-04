MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4,671.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 2.24. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

