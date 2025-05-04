Macquarie Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Macquarie from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.31.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $241.11 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

