L.B. Foster (FSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 2.2 %

L.B. Foster stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $220.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.99.

L.B. Foster declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 16.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

