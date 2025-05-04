iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 7,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 2.78% of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

