Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in InterDigital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in InterDigital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $210.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $231.97.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $388,258.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,110. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.