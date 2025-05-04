Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New Investment in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parks & Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRKS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

