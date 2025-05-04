Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys New Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. This trade represents a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,688. This represents a 45.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $4,140,833. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $512.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.28 and its 200-day moving average is $485.09. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $544.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

