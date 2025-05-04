Flywire (FLYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Flywire Price Performance
Flywire stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
