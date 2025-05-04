Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $490,504.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,510,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,171.87. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,619 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 908,336 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,965,000 after acquiring an additional 690,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.