Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital set a $8.40 price target on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Epsilon Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy
Epsilon Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $6.92 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $152.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.17.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
Read More
