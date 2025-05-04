CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Position Increased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 380.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 106.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CorVel by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.77. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

