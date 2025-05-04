Comparing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PayPal alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 13.04% 23.67% 5.83% Phreesia -20.43% -32.78% -22.37%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $31.89 billion 2.05 $4.15 billion $4.47 15.04 Phreesia $419.81 million 3.59 -$136.88 million ($1.02) -25.17

This table compares PayPal and Phreesia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PayPal and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 2 15 19 1 2.51 Phreesia 0 0 12 0 3.00

PayPal currently has a consensus target price of $83.77, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Phreesia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Phreesia on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.