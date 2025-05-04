Comerica Bank Sells 18,423 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

