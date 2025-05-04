Comerica Bank Has $7.44 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,124,000 after acquiring an additional 168,602 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 326.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,607,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 814,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,540,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

