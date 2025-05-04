Brown Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $204.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total transaction of $6,774,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,540.74. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 15,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.51, for a total value of $4,271,606.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,072.67. This represents a 59.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,970 shares of company stock valued at $38,672,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $328.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.95.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

