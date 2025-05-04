Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,189,347 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,215,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,189,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $316,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

