Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 31,001 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.46% of United Rentals worth $212,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,142,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in United Rentals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

United Rentals stock opened at $666.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $613.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

