Brown Advisory Inc. Has $179.34 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,862 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $179,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,220,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,508,000 after buying an additional 43,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,642,000 after buying an additional 158,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $190,792,000. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after buying an additional 297,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $179.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $291.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average of $201.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

