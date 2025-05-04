BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioVie Stock Up 40.4 %

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.64. BioVie has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Brookline Capital Management raised BioVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BioVie by 14,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

