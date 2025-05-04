Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex Trading Up 2.2 %

PAYX stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $158.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

