Best Green Energy Stocks To Consider – May 1st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, Nuvve, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,178. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 303,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,408. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 11,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,837. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 289.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 72,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,683. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

NASDAQ:NVVEW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of GLLIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,533. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

