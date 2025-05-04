Beck Bode LLC Sells 516 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

